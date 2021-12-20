Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Standard Chartered fined £46.5m by Bank of England for misreporting liquidity

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 9:07 am
The group was handed a £46.5 million fine by the Bank of England (Yui Mok/PA)
The group was handed a £46.5 million fine by the Bank of England (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England has fined banking giant Standard Chartered £46.55 million for misreporting its liquidity position and controls failures.

The central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) watchdog said the fine related to failings made at the bank between March 2018 and May 2019.

It said Standard Chartered made five regulatory reporting errors over the period, during which the PRA had imposed a temporary extra liquidity requirement of the bank due to outflows of dollars in the previous year.

The PRA said the bank had only told it about one of the mistakes following an internal four-month review process.

Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England and chief executive officer of the PRA, said: “We expect firms to notify us promptly of any material issues with their regulatory reporting, which Standard Chartered failed to do in this case.

“Standard Chartered’s systems, controls and oversight fell significantly below the standards we expect of a systemically important bank, and this is reflected in the size of the fine in this case.”

The PRA added that its investigation found that Standard Chartered also failed to implement a documented policy setting out when liquidity errors should be notified to the regulator.

It also found the bank failed to maintain and operate adequate controls testing and checks over liquidity.

The bank did not ensure it has appropriate human resources to investigate potential misreporting, the PRA added.

Standard Chartered saw its potential punishment reduced by 30% from £66.5 million after agreeing to resolve the matter.

A spokesman for Standard Chartered said it “accepts the findings” of the PRA related to liquidity reporting errors it said it “self-identified and self-corrected in 2018 and 2019”.

“These errors did not affect Standard Chartered’s overall liquidity position, which remained in surplus throughout the period,” it added.

“Standard Chartered has cooperated proactively and fully with the PRA’s investigation and has made significant improvements to and substantial investment in its liquidity and regulatory reporting processes and controls and remains committed to accurate regulatory reporting.”

Shares in the company were 1.5% lower in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]