Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

CMA continues probe into waste merger which could hike bills

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 10:59 am
Veolia runs recycling plants in the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Veolia runs recycling plants in the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Two French waste management giants have declined to allay fears that their 13 billion euro (£11 billion) merger could hike bills for councils across the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it would launch a phase two investigation into the tie-up after its initial findings suggested the deal could harm competition in the UK.

Veolia and Suez announced plans to merge their businesses earlier this year, but the deal attracted the interest of regulators.

The CMA this month voiced concerns that the two firms are some of only a small number of suppliers that can meet the demands of some of the largest waste management contracts with councils.

They are two of the biggest suppliers to both businesses and councils in collecting waste and running landfill, compost and incineration sites.

“Any loss of competition in this market could lead to higher prices for local authorities, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill, and reduced innovation to achieve net-zero targets,” CMA boss Andrea Coscelli said at the time.

The authority gave Veolia and Suez five days to make suggestions that could allay its fears, or risk facing a phase two probe.

“Everyone in the UK uses waste and recycling services in some way; it is therefore vital that this deal is subject to more detailed scrutiny if our concerns aren’t addressed,” Mr Coscelli added.

On Tuesday, the authority announced Veolia and Suez had declined to make an offer to the regulator.

“The acquirer informed the CMA that it would not be offering any undertakings,” the CMA said.

“The CMA has therefore decided to refer this merger for a phase two investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal