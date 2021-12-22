Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail passenger numbers plummet following Omicron outbreak

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 10:13 am
Figures show demand for rail travel has plummeted since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Demand for rail travel has plummeted since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain, new figures show.

Passenger numbers were at 53% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, according to preliminary statistics from the Department for Transport.

That is down from 61% a week earlier, and 68% on Monday December 6.

People in England have been advised to work from home since Monday December 13, bringing the country in line with the rest of the UK.

Rail travel has also been hit by hundreds of services being cancelled this week due to pandemic-related staff shortages.

Bus use in Britain outside London was at 62% of pre-virus levels on Monday, down from 78% a week earlier.

Road traffic has remained relatively stable in recent weeks.

