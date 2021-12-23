Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flutter takes bet on Italian market with £1.62bn deal to buy Sisal

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 7:55 am
Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has bought Milan-based online gaming group Sisal (PA)
Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment has bought Milan-based online gaming group Sisal for £1.62 billion as it looks to take pole position in the Italian market.

Flutter’s acquisition of Sisal from buyout firm CVC Capital Partners will add to its existing presence in Italy through PokerStars and Betfair, giving it a combined online market share of 20%.

It said it has been pursuing a deal to lead the Italian market “for some time”, further tapping into the country’s £16 billion gaming sector, which is the second largest regulated gambling market in Europe after the UK.

Sisal is the top online gaming group in Italy, with 300,000 average monthly online players and more than 9.5 million retail customers.

It employs around 2,500 people and is expected to post underlying earnings of £211 million for 2021.

Flutter said the deal is set to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Peter Jackson, Flutter chief executive, said the deal will give it a “gold medal position in the Italian market”.

He said: “For some time we have wanted to pursue this market opportunity via an omni-channel strategy and this acquisition will ideally position us to do so.”

Around 90% of Sisal’s annual earnings are made in Italy, with the remainder coming from regulated lottery operations in Turkey and Morocco.

