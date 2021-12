Lloyds online banking customers report issues logging in

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lloyds Banking Group customers have reported having issues with their online banking system two days before Christmas.

Users said they were unable to log into their accounts online on Thursday evening.

A message popped up on their screens instead, which read: “We are sorry that our internet banking is currently unavailable. Please try again shortly.”

Hi, I'm Dave. Can you try closing the app completely, and also check the app store for any updates. — Lloyds Bank (@LloydsBank) December 23, 2021

Others said they received a message that said the bank was having “technical problems”.

Customers began tweeting Lloyds reporting they were having issues getting into the app and online banking just after 9pm.

One user said: “Hi, is the app down? It won’t let me log on to my internet banking.”

Another tweeted: “Can’t access the app or online to view accounts??? Not really ideal 2 days before Xmas and you need to work out budgets etc.”

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said originally that it was aware some customers were having issues, but later said the problem had been resolved.

They added that the issue lasted for less than an hour.

The spokesperson said: “Our online banking is working normally again. We’re sorry some of our customers had issues for a short time this evening.”