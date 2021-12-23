Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lloyds online banking customers report issues logging in

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 10:31 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 10:59 pm
Lloyds customers reported having issues with their online banking on Thursday (Nick Ansell/PA)
Lloyds Banking Group customers have reported having issues with their online banking system two days before Christmas.

Users said they were unable to log into their accounts online on Thursday evening.

A message popped up on their screens instead, which read: “We are sorry that our internet banking is currently unavailable. Please try again shortly.”

Others said they received a message that said the bank was having “technical problems”.

Customers began tweeting Lloyds reporting they were having issues getting into the app and online banking just after 9pm.

One user said: “Hi, is the app down? It won’t let me log on to my internet banking.”

Another tweeted: “Can’t access the app or online to view accounts??? Not really ideal 2 days before Xmas and you need to work out budgets etc.”

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said originally that it was aware some customers were having issues, but later said the problem had been resolved.

They added that the issue lasted for less than an hour.

The spokesperson said: “Our online banking is working normally again. We’re sorry some of our customers had issues for a short time this evening.”

