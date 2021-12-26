Two-thirds of people ‘loved their home at first sight’, survey finds

Two-thirds (67%) of people say they loved their home at first sight, a survey has found.

But one in eight (12%) needed at least three viewings to decide their home was right for them, according to the estate and letting agent Savills.

And one in 10 said competition from other house hunters gave them the extra nudge to decide a property was right for them.

One in six people (16%) believe their current property is their “forever” home, while nearly a third (31%) want to move on and some of these have already put their home on the market, the survey of 3,000 people found.

More than half (54%) of the people surveyed said they thought of their home as their “sanctuary”.

Seeking approval from parents was low on the list of home movers’ priorities, with 29% of those surveyed citing this as a priority, and from friends even lower at 4%. Nearly half (48%) of people said they trusted their own judgment when buying or renting a home.

“Our survey findings highlight the host of emotions that Britons typically feel when choosing a new home – it’s a big decision and important to get it right,” said Andrew Perratt, head of country residential at Savills.

“We are going into 2022 with new buyer demand running at an exceptionally high level, more than double normal levels for this time of year, suggesting a great many people are looking to move on and fall in love with a new home.”