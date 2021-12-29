Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anglo American confirms discussions for partnership on Brazilian mine

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 8:05 am
Anglo American confirms talks with Brazilian rival (Anglo American/PA)
Anglo American confirms talks with Brazilian rival (Anglo American/PA)

Mining giant Anglo American has confirmed it is in talks with Brazilian rival Vale over a potential partnership at its Serpentina project in the country.

UK-based Anglo American said preliminary discussions are ongoing over the potential to jointly develop Vale’s Serpentina iron ore resource, which is next to its own Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.

The company added: “These discussions are preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached or, if any agreement is reached, on the terms or scope of any such agreement.”

Vale said the potential deal could leverage Anglo’s “processing and logistics infrastructure” from Minas-Rio, which includes a mine, a transport pipeline and a port in Rio de Janeiro state.

The Serpentina project is made up of mining rights in three municipalities in Minas Gerais state, to the east of the country.

Last month Anglo agreed to invest 800 million dollars (£596 million) through to 2025 to improve pipeline, technology, civil works and future expansions on the site which was first bought by the company in 2008.

Anglo American’s iron ore production in the three months to September 30 jumped by 15%, including a 22% rise at Minas-Rio to 6,099,500 tonnes.

The site is made up of a 529km long pellet feed-transporting slurry pipeline and the mine is expected to reach a capacity of 26.5 million tonnes by 2022, the company said previously.

