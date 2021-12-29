Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FTSE reaches 22-month high in post-Christmas bounce

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 5:23 pm
Shares hit a 22-month peak on the first day of trading since Christmas (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE 100 mustered a post-Christmas bounce on Wednesday, as stock markets in London opened for the first time since Friday’s half-day trading.

The market pushed to a 22-month high early in the day, briefly hitting 7,457.14 as fears over the Omicron strain of Covid-19 ease.

Markets took a tumble earlier this month when it looked like the new strain might blow the global economic recovery from the pandemic off course.

But despite record new Covid cases in the UK, the FTSE appears to have left its Omicron blues behind, and has now reversed all its pandemic losses.

It closed up 0.7%, or 48.59, ending the day at 7,420.69.

“The FTSE is currently up … as continued optimistic news regarding the new variant is released, such as Boris Johnson announcing that there will be no further restrictions imposed, due to the low severity of Omicron,” said Spreadex expert Oliver Males shortly before markets closed in London.

“However, the same cannot be said for the rest of Europe as both the Dax and Cac dropped today, after most of Europe sees a ‘tsunami’ of cases, with France recording over 200,000 cases in the past 24 hours.

“This has in turn led UK travel stocks lower, such as IAG being down over 2%, and holiday operator, TUI, in the red by over 5%.

“Many experts are expecting the Omicron variant to have its real effect in 2022, as inflation is likely to soar, leading to rising interest rates, while the international supply chain is still going to be heavily disrupted.”

Germany’s Dax index closed down 0.7% while the Cac 40 in Paris ended the day 0.4% in the red.

In New York the S&P 500 was trading flat as European markets closed, while the Dow Jones had risen by 0.1%.

In currency markets, sterling dropped by less than 0.1% against its US and European peers. By the end of the day one pound would buy 1.3478 dollars or 1.1876 euros.

On a quiet day for London-listed companies, miner Anglo American said that it is talking to Brazil’s Vale about a potential partnership in the country.

If the talks come off, the businesses could team up to develop Vale’s Serpentina site, which is close to one of Anglo’s iron mines.

Serpentina is in Minas Gerais, the Brazilian state which is home to large parts of the country’s mining industry.

It was at another of Vale’s iron ore mines in the state that a dam collapsed in 2019 burying local settlements and killing more than 250 people.

Shares in Anglo American were flat on Wednesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Spirax-Sarco, up 550p to 16,255p, Electrocomponents, up 36p to 1,241p, Royal Mail, up 14.4p to 521.4p, Experian, up 95p to 3,667p, and Kingfisher, up 9.1p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 21p to 872p, United Utilities, down 3p to 143.46p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 23p to 1,325.5p, Entain, down 24p to 1,660p, and Whitbread, down 31p to 2,968p.

