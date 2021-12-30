Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ikea confirms 10% price hike in UK stores due to Covid

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 10:49 am
Ikea has increased prices in the UK by 10% (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ikea has increased prices in the UK by 10% (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Flatpack furniture specialist Ikea has confirmed it has increased the average price of products in its UK stores by 10% due to rising supply chain costs.

The retailer said it has been forced to increase prices in the UK by more than the global 9% average due to “local market conditions”, including increased HGV and logistics costs.

However, analysis by the Daily Mail has found that some beds, wardrobes and desks have spiked in price by as much as 50%.

A Malm chest of drawers has gone up from £99 in mid-December to £150 today – a jump of 52% – a Hemnes daybed frame has increased from £215 to £279, and a Klippan two-seater sofa has risen from £199 to £229 – 15% more.

The issue was first raised by customers online, who noticed the sharp increases after Christmas, with some questioning why prices had not fallen as part of Boxing Day sales.

Ikea responded in a tweet: “Unfortunately, there has been a significant increase in costs across the supply chain, including in raw materials, transport and logistics. As this is still ongoing it is necessary to increase prices across many of our products.”

A spokesman said: “The effects of Covid-19 continue to evolve and impact industries all over the world.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Ikea has managed to absorb the significant cost increases experienced across the supply chain while keeping prices as low and stable as we possibly can.

“Now, like many other retailers, we have had to raise our prices to mitigate the impact on our business.

“As prices are influenced not only by the raw material prices but also by transportation, logistical costs and local market conditions, price adjustments differ from country to country.

“Whilst individual price increases vary, the average increase is 10% in the UK, in line with the global average of 9%.”

Households are facing a cost-of-living crisis in 2022, with each home set for a £1,200 increase in bills next year as energy prices soar.

Retailers have been increasing prices in response to the pandemic and supply chain issues, which have seen shipping and raw material costs rise significantly.

Inflation is now running at more than 5% and there are also concerns for jobs as the latest wave of Covid-19 hits the hospitality sector hard.

New post-Brexit rules due to come into force from January 1 could also cause delays to shipments as the amount of paperwork required increases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal