Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ofgem sets out plans to soften energy price surge in April

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 3:27 pm
(Lauren Hurley/PA)
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Energy regulator Ofgem has laid out plans which could ease the expected surge in bills next year.

Households are expected to see a severe hike in the cost of their energy in April as suppliers are due to increase prices in line with soaring wholesale costs after changes to an industry price cap.

Around 25 UK energy suppliers have collapsed since August due to the impact of rocketing prices.

As a result, millions of households and businesses have been passed on to new providers, so-called suppliers of last resort.

On Thursday, Ofgem said it is consulting on changes which would spread the cost of bailing out the customers of failed suppliers potentially over several years instead of one larger hit to costs.

It said this could help to reduce the bills of customers, with the Financial Times reporting it could spare customers a levy of up to £100.

A spokeswoman for the regulator said: “Ofgem’s safety net has protected more than four million customers through the unprecedented global gas prices this year, making sure they have an energy supplier and household credit balances are honoured.

“This comes at a cost, which we always seek to minimise.

“We, with government and industry, are considering ways to mitigate the impact of these claims on consumers.

“This includes exploring options for spreading the cost over a number of years which would help reduce household bills from April 2022, such as via a third party (re)financing option, for which we have published a consultation today.”

Earlier this month, the watchdog said energy suppliers that took on the customers of failed rivals will be able to claim back more than £1.8 billion by adding it to the bills of households and businesses.

Regulator Ofgem said it had approved payments to eight suppliers, with the biggest made to Octopus Energy, which took on the highest number of new customers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal