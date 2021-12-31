Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mobile users warned of extra fees as roaming charges return

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 12:09 pm
EE and Vodafone are reintroducing roaming charges for customers travelling to Europe from next month, with Three also set to reintroduce them in May 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
EE and Vodafone are reintroducing roaming charges for customers travelling to Europe from next month, with Three also set to reintroduce them in May 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Mobile phone users are being urged to check if they face extra fees in the new year as roaming charges return to some networks in January.

Two of the UK’s four biggest networks – EE and Vodafone – are reintroducing roaming charges for customers travelling to Europe from next month, with Three also set to reintroduce them in May 2022.

From January 1, customers who joined or upgraded with EE after July 7 2021 will face a £2 daily charge for using their data, making calls, or sending text messages in EU countries, while the same fee will apply to Vodafone customers who joined the network after August 11 2021, or upgraded or renewed their contract.

Three will bring in the £2 daily charge on May 23, applicable to customers who joined the network or upgraded after October 1 2021.

Both EE and Vodafone will offer alternatives to avoid the fee, with EE customers able to buy a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass for £10 and Vodafone users able to pay £1 a day for an eight or 15-day multipass.

The return of roaming fees follows the UK’s departure from the EU, with the bloc having removed roaming charges for people moving around Europe in 2017.

Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said: “Many mobile users who are travelling to Europe in 2022 will have to endure the added cost of roaming charges, with EE and Vodafone reintroducing their fees from January.

“If you’re an existing customer of EE, Vodafone or Three, check your contract to see whether these charges apply to you. If you signed up prior to specific dates, you should be safe.

“When it comes to travelling, don’t leave it until the last minute to check the roaming charges for your destination, and use hotel and cafe wifi when on holiday where possible, ensuring any public access points are safe and secure before logging on.”

