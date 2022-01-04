Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burger King launching vegan nuggets in aim to be 50% meat-free by 2030

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 10:41 am Updated: January 4, 2022, 11:53 am
Burger King is launching vegan nuggets across the UK as part of a pledge to make its menu 50% meat-free by 2030 (Burger King/PA)
Burger King is to launch vegan nuggets across the UK from Wednesday as part of a pledge to make its menu 50% meat-free by 2030.

The fast food giant said the new nuggets will taste the same as the meat originals despite being made from only soy and plant proteins, and are certified by the Vegan Society.

Burger King’s new vegan nuggets (Burger King/PA)

The new nuggets follow Burger King releasing a plant-based Rebel Whopper burger two years ago, which was later revealed to be unsuitable for vegans because it was cooked on the same grill as meat.

But demand for vegan products is soaring, and the chain last year came back with a Vegan Royale burger that is prepared separately from animal products.

It said its 2030 50% meat-free aim will help it achieve a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 41%.

Rival McDonald’s already sells some “accidentally vegan” Veggie Dippers, but also recently launched its vegan McPlant burger in the UK, while the Greggs vegan sausage roll and vegan steak bake have achieved a following among vegans and non-vegans alike.

Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said: “We’re pleased to announce the launch of BKUK’s new vegan nuggets across our menus nationwide – a significant milestone for the company and an important next step in achieving our target of a 50% meat-free menu by 2030.

“Adapting to customer preferences is a key focus at Burger King – we are committed to helping our guests make good decisions about what they eat and drink and providing them with informed choices – whether through clear nutrition and allergen labelling, or by offering vegan and vegetarian options.

“The launch is another positive step in reducing our carbon footprint and driving innovation in our menus in response to growing demand for meatless alternatives and products with no animal protein in the UK.”

