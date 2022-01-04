Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nationwide customers complain of delays to incoming payments

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 5:25 pm
Nationwide Building Society has apologised after customers complained of incoming payments being delayed (Paul Faith/PA)
The society took the decision to temporarily queue some payments just after 7am on Tuesday due to the volume coming in on what was the first working day of 2022.

It said the previously queued payments were being processed as it worked through the backlog.

The issues did not affect bulk payments and direct debits and standing orders were working normally, Nationwide added.

People expressed their frustration on Twitter, with one writing: “I’ve been waiting since 9.30 this morning for my money to be transferred from another bank account. Not really on is it.”

Another wrote: “After 11 years I think I need to change banks.”

The delays follow some other issues affecting the society over the festive season.

Another Twitter user wrote: “I can’t believe this has happened again.”

An update posted on Nationwide’s website on Tuesday afternoon said customers waiting for inbound payments did not need to do anything and the payments “would arrive ASAP”.

A Nationwide Building Society spokesperson said: “As a result of extremely high volumes of transactions on the first working day of the year we took the decision to temporarily queue inbound faster payments.

“Queued payments are now being processed and we would ask members to bear with us as we work through the backlog.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Members do not need to resend any payments as they will be processed as soon as possible.

“All other services are working normally. Members can continue to use their cards to pay for goods and services, access the internet bank and banking app and withdraw cash from ATMs. Transactions such as direct debits, Bacs, Chaps and standing orders are also not affected.”

