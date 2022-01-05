Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than four in five people 'have experienced increases in living costs'

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 12:03 am
More than four in five people have seen their living costs such as grocery or energy bills and day-to-day essentials increase in the past few months, according to TSB (Nick Ansell/PA)
More than four in five (82%) people have seen their living costs such as grocery or energy bills and day-to-day essentials increase in the past few months, a survey has found.

As a result, nearly a quarter (23%) have dipped into savings, a fifth (19%) said they have changed their usual habits and more than a third (36%) have cut back on spending on non-essentials, according to the research from TSB.

A fifth (19%) have increased their debts, by taking out new credit, increasing existing credit, or going into their overdraft, the survey of 5,000 people in December 2021 found.

One in seven (13%) people said they are struggling, according to TSB’s money confidence barometer.

More than eight in 10 (83%) of those who are struggling rent their home.

Mark Curran, customer banking director at TSB, said: “It’s clear that many people are concerned about the impact of bills going up and rising inflation.”

Here are some budgeting tips from TSB:

1. Look through your statements or use the digital tools from your bank to find outgoings such as direct debits and subscription services to give the full picture of how much you are spending.

2. Do not delay in cancelling payments for anything that you no longer need or looking for cheaper alternatives.

3. Make use of online banking if you can to help you keep on top of your finances and avoid unexpected charges.

4. Talk to your bank if you need help.

