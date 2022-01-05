Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Andy Bond stepping down as Poundland owner Pepco’s chief over health issues

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 7:55 am
Poundland owner’s boss Andy Bond is to leave in March (Poundland/PA)
The chief executive of the parent company of Poundland has announced he is to quit the business due to health reasons later this year.

Andy Bond, a high street veteran and former chief of Asda, said he will leave Pepco at the end of March and remain an adviser to the board until the end of the financial year.

He quits after 10 years with the European retailer, which owns discounting stores under the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands across the continent, including seven as chief executive and launching the company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange last year.

The boss will be replaced by chief operating officer Trevor Masters, himself a former supermarket executive at Tesco where he headed up the international operation.

Finance chief Nick Wharton, formerly chief executive of Dunelm, has also returned full-time having taken time off in November for a medical procedure.

Mr Bond said: “Every great journey must come to an end and it is with much reluctance that I have  decided now is the right time to focus my energies on my health.

“It has been wonderful to help the business and our many talented colleagues grow and provide customers with great value products that they need throughout Europe and the UK.”

Pep&Co launch
Andy Bond is stepping down as Pepco boss after 10 years at the company (Darren Jack/PA)

Chairman Richard Burrows added: “Pepco Group today is a testament to Andy and the team that has built the business so successfully and with significant potential for future growth.

“We are fortunate to have in Trevor a highly capable and experienced executive who will lead the business while we undertake a thorough succession planning process.”

Prior to joining Pepco, Mr Bond worked for 16 years at Asda, including as chief executive and a short time as chairman during the period the supermarket was owned by US giant Walmart.

He took over at Pepco and helped oversee Poundland’s expansion in the UK, including introducing Pepco’s clothing range into stores and ending its previously strict single price point policy.

