Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shoppers shun hospitality in favour of supermarkets in December

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 8:51 am
Supermarket sales in December hit near-record levels (Aaron Chown/PA)
Supermarket sales in December hit near-record levels (Aaron Chown/PA)

Households shunned pubs, restaurants and bars in December as the rise of the Omicron variant saw people spending near-record amounts in supermarkets and celebrating the festive period at home, according to new supermarket data.

Researchers at Kantar found that sales hit £11.7 billion in December – just 0.2% down on the record-breaking same month a year ago when strict restrictions were in place.

However, part of the impressive sales results was due to rising inflation, with supermarket prices now 3.5% up – a rate of food price inflation not seen since January 2018.

Sales in the 12 weeks to Boxing day were also up 8% on the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, although compared with a year ago over the 12-week period they were down 3% to £31.7 billion, Kantar said.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “People seized the chance to enjoy Christmas with friends and family after last year’s muted festivities, and grocery sales hit £11.7 billion over the month of December alone.

“This lofty spend figure is down just 0.2% on record 2020 sales when several areas faced restrictions and the data suggests that while there weren’t formal rules in place across the UK this year, many people celebrated at home again due to Omicron.

“We can really see just how much spending accelerated in December compared with earlier in the year by looking at the average trend during March to November when sales were down by 2.5% against 2020.”

Sales of mince pies hit £62 million – up 7% on 2020, and £61 million was spent on Christmas chocolates – a jump of 21%.

Sprouts
Sprout sales were down, Kantar said (PA)

Managing all that extra food also led to an 8% rise in sales of indigestion remedies.

Some traditional products were shunned, however, with sprout sales down 3%, Kantar added.

There was also a shift towards more vegetarian Christmases, with chilled vegetarian ranges increasing in sales by 6% and frozen equivalents up 4%, Mr McKevitt said.

He added: “The appetite to celebrate and splash out that little bit more this year pushed sales of luxury own-brand products up across the board.

“Sparkling and still wine sales grew 22% and 18% respectively, while crisps surged by 31%.

“Tesco’s Finest and Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference are easily the largest premium own-label ranges, but we saw the fastest growth from other ranges such as Asda Extra Special and Iceland Luxury.”

Despite the rise of the Omicron variant, in store shopping remained popular, with the largest number of in-store visits since before the pandemic in December.

Mr McKevitt said: “Shoppers clearly trusted that supermarket shelves would remain well stocked and they didn’t feel the need to rush out much earlier to get their favourite festive treats.”

Online sales fell in December by 3.7% against 2020 and accounted for 12.2% of sales.

On a store-by-store basis, all major grocery businesses failed to increase sales during the 12-week period to Boxing Day compared with a year ago – when restrictions were in place that saw the hospitality sector and non-essential retailers closed.

Aldi performed best, with sales flat, followed by Lidl with a 0.3% fall – although both saw their market share fall. The worst-performers were Co-op down 6.6%, Morrisons down 6.5% and Iceland down 6.1% – but all three saw market share increase.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal