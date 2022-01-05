Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Asda hires Nisa boss to run stores in latest leadership shake-up

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 1:19 pm
Asda has hired Nisa chief executive Ken Towle to run its stores (Chris Radburn/PA)
Asda has recruited current Nisa boss Ken Towle to run its stores as it continues the leadership shake-up following its £6.8 billion takeover.

Mr Towle, a former director at Tesco, will take up the new role of retail director at the supermarket group, replacing Anthony Hemmerdinger, who oversaw its shops as chief operating officer until his departure in September.

The appointment of Mr Towle is part of the latest set of changes to the firm’s top team after its takeover by the billionaire Issa Brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital was completed early last year.

The new owners are also continuing their search for a new chief executive for Asda after previous chief Roger Burnley stepped down ahead of schedule last year.

On Wednesday, it also announced that Derek Lawlor, who has led Asda’s commercial team since 2019, will step down from the business and be replaced by Kris Comerford as chief commercial officer in the summer.

Kris Comerford will join Asda from Tesco, where he has most recently held the role of UK commercial director of packaged foods, fuel and tobacco.

Meanwhile, Asda also confirmed that Simon Gregg, who currently leads Asda’s online operation, is joining the firm’s executive leadership team.

Liz Evans also joined the company’s leadership team earlier this week as managing director of Asda’s fashion and lifestyle business George.

In a joint statement, Mohsin and Zuber Issa said: “Today we are confirming changes to the leadership of our business as we set ourselves up for the future.

“Regretfully, Derek Lawlor has decided to leave the business after six years, and he goes with our best wishes and thanks for the future.

“He has made a real and tangible difference to our business and we thank him for all he has done.

“The appointment of Ken Towle, Kris Comerford and Simon Gregg to our leadership team will bring a great combination of experience and new thinking to our table.”

Mr Towle is set to be replaced at Co-op owned wholesaler and convenience brand Nisa by Michael Fletcher, chief commercial officer at the Co-op, following his departure.

He said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the Asda team and I am really looking forward to getting started later in the year.”

