Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Theo Paphitis’s Ryman chain hit by earnings loss for first time in 25 years

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 4:35 pm
Theo Paphitis said the fall in store sales highlighted the current pressure facing the high street (Ian West/PA)
Theo Paphitis said the fall in store sales highlighted the current pressure facing the high street (Ian West/PA)

Theo Paphitis’s high street stationery chain Ryman tumbled to an earnings loss for the first time in 25 years over the past year as the Dragon’s Den star hailed wider progress across his retail operation.

Theo Paphitis Retail Group, which also includes the Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue brands, grew its online presence but was heavily impacted by lockdown restrictions throughout the year to March 31.

The group’s Ryman chain tumbled to an earnings loss of £8.5 million for the year, compared with a £7.8 million profit in the previous year, as it was impacted by weaker student, business and city centre trade.

But the stationery brand said it pushed forward on the path to profitability in 2022 following the easing of restrictions last year.

Theo Paphitis outside his Ryman Stationary store on Wardour Street
Theo Paphitis outside a Ryman store (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, lingerie brand Boux Avenue made “significant progress” following its strategic review in 2019 and reduced its losses on the back of 9.1% sales growth.

It said it was boosted by 129.7% growth in online sales and had seen its performance “further improve” during the current year.

Elsewhere, hardware retailer Robert Dyas also reported sales growth for the year on the back of a 88% jump in online trading.

Mr Paphitis said: “We are pleased with the performance and progress in the financial year ended March 2021 and inevitably the pandemic has affected our brands in different ways, with Boux Avenue and Robert Dyas making excellent progress in this last year.

“The results demonstrate the hard work and dedication of our colleagues across the group, and how the stores and online arms have worked together, building on our strategy and crucial investment prior to and during the pandemic.”

In the update, the retail group also hailed “strong” trading over the latest Christmas period, with sales for the six weeks to December 24 up 15.6% against the same period in 2019.

It said this was driven by an 87.5% rise in online sales as store revenues dipped by 6.3%.

The entrepreneur said the fall in store sales highlighted the current pressure facing the high street and called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to address this by overhauling business rates.

“The strength of our e-commerce trading masks the much more challenging store environment, in particular in city centres and prime locations, where business rates are unfairly high,” Mr Paphitis said.

“It is therefore a major disappointment that this has failed to be structurally addressed by the Chancellor.

“The focus for 2022 is building on the positive, innovation, and our colleague development, in order to satisfy our customers.

“We, like so many in this sector, have responded well when we’ve had everything, including the kitchen sink thrown at us, and will continue to dig deep to keep physical retail alive, as a key function of communities, but we cannot do this on our own.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]