Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Petrol retailers not passing price drops on to customers, warns RAC

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 11:09 am
Petrol retailers have not adequately passed price falls on to drivers, according to the RAC (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol retailers have not adequately passed price falls on to drivers, according to the RAC (Joe Giddens/PA)

The RAC has accused petrol retailers of taking advantage of customers by not passing on lower wholesale prices.

The motoring organisation described December as a “rotten month” for drivers who it claimed could be being overcharged by £5 million a day for petrol.

Petrol prices dropped by 2p per litre over the month although the organisation said drivers should have seen a roughly 12p fall.

RAC fuel watch figures showed that the price of unleaded dropped from 147.47p a litre to 145.48p.

However, it added that drivers should have witnessed prices “nearer to 135p”.

Diesel dropped by just under 2p a litre from 150.80p to 148.92p when drivers should have been paying around 142p, according to the report.

Simon Williams, fuel spokesman for the RAC, said: “December was a rotten month for drivers as they were taken advantage of by retailers who rewrote their pump price strategy, costing motorists millions of pounds as a result.

“Their resistance to cutting prices and to only pass on a fraction of the savings they were making from lower wholesale costs is nothing short of scandalous.

“The 10p extra retailers have added to their long-term margin of 6p a litre has led to petrol car drivers paying £5 million more a day than they previously would have.”

The price of a litre of unleaded on the wholesale market, including delivery, averaged 106p across the month, the RAC said.

Mr Williams added: “In the past, when wholesale prices have dropped, retailers have always done the right thing –eventually – and reduced their pump prices.

“This time they’ve stood strong, taking advantage of all the media talk about ‘higher energy prices’ and banked on the oil price rising again and catching up with their artificially inflated prices, which it has now done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal