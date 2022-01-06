Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Competition watchdog chief to quit after six years

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 12:33 pm
Andrea Coscelli joined the Competition and Markets Authority at its inception in 2013 (CMA/PA)
The chief executive of the competition watchdog has announced he will quit the organisation in the summer.

Competition and Markets Authority boss Andrea Coscelli is set to stand down in July after six years in the job.

Chairman Jonathan Scott said: “Andrea has given outstanding leadership to the CMA during a period of unprecedented change for the UK competition and consumer protection regime.”

He added: “He has led the organisation through a period of transformation, as we took on substantial new responsibilities after the UK’s departure from the EU along with new functions including the Office for the Internal Market and the Digital Markets Unit.”

Mr Coscelli said: “By July I will have served for almost nine years as an executive director at the CMA, including six as chief executive. I feel now is the right time to confirm I will not be seeking another term.

“There is still a huge amount of work to do over the next six months and my focus will be on delivering the organisation’s objectives and enabling a smooth transition.”

The boss joined the organisation at its inception in 2013, having previously been a competitions expert for various organisations including telecoms regulator Ofcom.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will appoint the next CMA boss (House of Commons/PA)

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I am extremely grateful to Andrea Coscelli for the leadership he has provided as chief executive of the CMA through the last six years.

“We will continue to work closely with the CMA to promote competition for the benefit of consumers and enable businesses to make the most of the many opportunities on the horizon.”

During his tenure, Mr Coscelli has overseen a series of high-profile successful and aborted mergers of major British companies.

The CMA slapped down a merger between Asda and Sainsbury’s in 2019 and more recently ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum and for Facebook to split from Giphy.

It also led an investigation into price gouging during the Covid-19 crisis and censured several travel firms for failing to refund customers for cancelled holidays, threatening court action in some cases.

Plans for his replacement will be announced by Mr Kwarteng’s department “in due course”, the Government said.

