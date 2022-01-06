Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ten Entertainment strikes strong new year trading despite Omicron

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 1:19 pm
Ten Entertainment said it has seen strong sales despite concerns over Omicron (TenEntertainment/PA)
Ten Entertainment said it has seen strong sales despite concerns over Omicron (TenEntertainment/PA)

Bowling operator Ten Entertainment reported its second biggest trading week over the new year as it hailed “strong” demand from families despite pandemic fears.

Shares in the company lifted on Thursday morning after it told investors that it expects profits for last year to be at “the top end of expectations”.

Chief executive officer Graham Blackwell told the PA news agency that it had kept more momentum than expected after the end of the summer season.

“We had predicted a strong summer because of staycations but were most pleased by how that demand kept up a really good pace for the rest of the year,” he said.

“It meant we still had a good December despite worries about Omicron and that’s clearly shown from the fact we had our second strongest week ever between Christmas and new year.

“Bookings for January are looking good as well so we are looking ahead with plenty of optimism.”

Mr Blackwell added that the leisure firm had not seen a significant impact from Covid absences among staff, highlighting that its large number of part-time workers has helped provide flexibility.

The company reported that sales since May to the end of 2021 have grown by 32.4% compared with the same period in 2019.

It added that it has seen 29% like-for-like growth over the year and reported total group sales of £67 million despite closures for more than a third of the year.

Mr Blackwell added: “It reflects the strength of our business, our people and our improved customer experience that Ten Entertainment Group has delivered record trading months since May and returned to full-year profitability in 2021 despite closure in the first half of the year.

“I am grateful for the hard work of all our teams, suppliers and partners who have contributed to this very strong recovery, and I thank our customers for their continued support and loyalty.

“We are well set to deliver continued growth and success in 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal