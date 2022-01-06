Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

23% of young people ‘do not think they will ever feel financially secure’

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 1:37 pm
Nearly a quarter of young people do not think they will ever feel financially secure, a survey has found (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nearly a quarter (23%) of young people do not think they will ever feel financially secure, a survey has found.

Among young people who are not in education, employment or training, only two-fifths (43%) believe they will eventually achieve financial security, the Co-op found.

The research among young people aged up to 25 found three-quarters (74%) in this age group generally want to earn more than their parents, but less than two-thirds (60%) believe that they will.

And only two-thirds (66%) think it is likely they will eventually be able to buy their own home, falling to just 37% of those not in education, employment or training.

The Co-op said it has been working with charities and others to provide resources for young people.

Steve Murrells, Co-op group chief executive, said many young people feel financial security and buying their own property is out of their reach.

He said: “Sadly, the disparities are even greater for those currently out of employment, education or training.

“It is vital that decision-makers take note of this and combine the lived experience of young people with subject matter knowledge from experts to develop tangible solutions that will actually make a difference to young people’s lives.”

More than 5,000 young people aged up to 25 were surveyed.

