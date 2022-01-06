Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

One in five parents pay children’s pocket money by bank transfer – survey

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 3:19 pm
Two-thirds of parents said they rewarded their children with pocket money for performing tasks around the home (David Jones/PA)
Two-thirds of parents said they rewarded their children with pocket money for performing tasks around the home (David Jones/PA)

More than one in five parents transfer their children’s pocket money straight into their bank account, bypassing the traditional piggy bank, a survey has found.

While the majority of parents surveyed still give their children cash, 22% pay their children by bank transfer.

And more than half (53%) of parents believe their child is good at managing their money, according to the research from Barclays.

Two-thirds (68%) of the parents of children aged under 16 surveyed said they rewarded them with pocket money for performing tasks around the home.

Errands deemed most worthy of pocket money were found to include washing the car, looking after younger siblings and cleaning the bathroom.

The findings suggest children will receive an average of £7.58 per week this year.

When spending their pocket money, sweets and chocolate are the most popular outgoing, followed by toys and video games, the survey found.

Over two-fifths (44%) of children resist the temptation to spend their hard-earned money and instead choose to save it.

Gillean Dooney, head of families at Barclays, said: “If your kids are happy to do their bit around the house, pocket money is a really good way of teaching them the value of money at an early age.

“Many of the parents we surveyed said that this was one of the biggest motivators behind giving pocket money to their children.”

Ms Dooney suggested starting teaching children about money from a young age, with Barclays’ research finding many parents start giving their child a small amount from seven-years-old.

She also suggested creating a visual savings plan with key milestones that children could track and tick off along the way.

In addition to Barclays’ tips, Louise Hill, co-founder of children’s debit card and financial education app GoHenry, which recently launched in-app money lessons, said: “Managing your finances well isn’t an innate skill, it needs to be learnt young through both education and real-world experience …

“The golden question is of course how to teach children these vital money skills.

“The one piece of advice I always come back to is to give your children pocket money so they can learn how to budget, save and spend responsibly.

“It doesn’t matter how much it is, it can be 5p or £5, but having their own pot of money means they have the autonomy to manage it themselves, which will set them up well for the future. It’s better to make a £20 mistake aged seven, rather than a £2,000 mistake aged 27.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal