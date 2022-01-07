Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Car retailer Lookers set for record profits after pandemic boom

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 11:03 am
Car dealership group Lookers is set for record profits (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Car dealership group Lookers is set to post record profits following the pandemic-fuelled boom in demand for new and second-hand cars.

However, the London-listed company also told investors on Friday that there is uncertainty over the availability of new vehicles and highlighted rising costs.

Shares in the company lifted after it said it expects to post an underlying pre-tax profit above market expectations of £82 million for the year to December.

Lookers said it plans to resume paying dividends as a result of the profit performance.

Mark Raban, chief executive officer, said: “2021 was an exceptional year for Lookers and we now expect to beat our previous estimates with record profit for the year.

“This is a great achievement by the whole team in a year which brought many external challenges, including Covid and vehicle shortages, demonstrating the strength of our proposition.

“With net cash at the year end, we have a strong balance sheet and good capacity to invest in future growth opportunities.”

Sales in the final quarter of the year “remained strong and above the board’s expectations”, it added.

The ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors however continued to place pressure on the supply of new and used vehicles.

The retailer said it is starting 2022 with an “excellent” order bank of new cars but said it remains cautious over potential supply issues.

“Given ongoing global supply chain disruptions, uncertainty as to the availability of new vehicles and the sustainability of used car margins at current levels, the board believes it is right to remain cautious,” the company said.

“The board is also conscious of general inflationary pressures and increased utilities costs, and is managing these risks through a continued focus on working capital management and tight cost control.”

