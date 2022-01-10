Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fixed and variable mortgage rates are on the rise, analysis finds

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 1:01 pm
The Bank of England base rate increased 0.15 percentage points in December 2021 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Bank of England base rate increased 0.15 percentage points in December 2021 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Fixed mortgage rates generally are on the increase, as well as some variable deals which directly track the Bank of England base rate, analysis has found.

The Bank of England base rate increased 0.15 percentage points in December 2021, taking it to 0.25%.

Financial information website Moneyfacts found the overall average rate for term tracker mortgages has increased in line with this uplift, rising from 3.38% in December to 3.53% this month.

Some homeowners on variable rates may be considering locking into a new fixed deal to give themselves some certainty over their future outgoings, particularly as other household bills such as energy are surging.

Moneyfacts said that for the third month in a row, the average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates on the market have generally increased.

  • Two-year, 2.38%
  • Five-year, 2.66%

The average two-year fixed deal increased from 2.34% in December 2021 to 2.38% in January 2022.

And the average five-year fixed rate increased from 2.64% in December 2021 to 2.66% in January 2022.

Mortgages at most deposit sizes are fuelling the rate increases – but there is some better news for first-time buyers, who tend to have smaller deposits.

Moneyfacts found that average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages for borrowers with 5% deposits bucked the overall trend, and have been falling for nine months in a row.

At 3.06% and 3.33% respectively, the current average rates in this bracket are the lowest on Moneyfacts’ records.

Eleanor Williams, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, cautioned: “With the potential for the Bank of England to apply further increases to the base rate in the coming months, there is no guarantee that the cost of borrowing on mortgages will not continue to rise overall.

“As the threat of rising inflation and potential for the cost of living to continue to rise and squeeze household budgets even more, there may be borrowers prompted to act sooner than perhaps they might have planned to in considering securing a new mortgage deal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal