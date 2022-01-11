Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Record £801m withdrawn at Post Office counters over Christmas period

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 12:03 am
A record £801 million in personal cash withdrawals took place at Post Office branches in December 2021 (Rui Vieira/PA)
The total amount people withdrew from the 11,500 branches across the UK was up by 7.8% compared with November, when the figure stood at £743 million.

The total was also up by a quarter (25%) compared with December 2020, when £640 million was withdrawn.

The Post Office said the record total coincided with start of a charity partnership with food bank charity the Trussell Trust, whereby 1p from every cash withdrawal is donated to the good cause. The initiative hopes to raise £250,000 by the end of February.

In total, Post Offices handled a record £3.1 billion in cash deposits and withdrawals in December, marking an increase on the previous record of £3 billion in November.

In December 2020, Post Offices handled £2.4 billion.

The record total for December 2021 came despite business cash deposits dipping by 1.8% month on month, with Covid-related restrictions varying across the UK.

Personal cash deposits increased by 0.2% month on month, to reach £1.26 billion in December 2021.

The Post Office has an agreement with many banks which allows banks’ customers to do their everyday banking over the Post Office’s counters.

Martin Kearsley, banking director at Post Office, said: “Despite Covid-19 restrictions being introduced and some people’s natural desire to avoid going out to see friends and family before Christmas, it’s testament to the hard work of postmasters that a record £3.1 billion was processed at branches.”

