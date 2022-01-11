Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
At least 600,000 people cancelled December flights from Heathrow

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 7:37 am Updated: January 11, 2022, 8:01 am
At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.

Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.

This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.

The new rules were relaxed for fully-vaccinated arrivals last week after travel firms said they were ineffective due to Omicron spreading widely within the UK.

A total of 19.4 million people travelled through Heathrow across the whole of last year.

This was less than a quarter of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, and 12.3% down on 2020.

Travel to and from the Asia/Pacific region in 2021 was down 40.3% year-on-year.

The other markets with double-digit reductions were non-EU Europe (down 13.8%) and North America (down 13.6%).

Domestic travel bucked the trend, with a 21.1% boost in passengers compared with 2020.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes.

Heathrow passengers arrive
Domestic travel passengers at Heathrow grew by more than a fifth in 2021 (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The aviation industry will only fully recover when these are all lifted and there is no risk that they will be reimposed at short notice, a situation which is likely to be years away.”

Mr Holland-Kaye warned that this creates “enormous uncertainty” for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as it prepares to set a five-year cap on Heathrow’s passenger charges.

He said: “The regulator must focus on an outcome that improves service, incentivises growth and maintains affordable private financing.”

The CAA increased the cap on Heathrow’s price per passenger from £19.60 to £30.19 from January 1.

Airlines expressed outrage at the decision, claiming the rise was too high.

The CAA is expected to announce a long-term cap running from the summer to 2027 in the coming weeks.

