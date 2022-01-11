Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demand for games consoles boosts Very’s Christmas sales

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 9:29 am
The Very Group reported a jump in Christmas sales (TheVeryGroup/PA)
Online retail firm The Very Group has reported a surge in Christmas sales, boosted by strong demand for electricals and homeware products.

The company, which runs Very.co.uk and Littlewoods, said sales grew by 21.9% for the seven weeks to December 24, against the same period in 2019.

It said the strongest increase was in its electricals business – where sales rose 28.2% for the period – on the back of soaring demand for new games consoles.

Chief executive Henry Birch said consoles “flew out at the drop of a hat”, but he also hailed the recovery in fashion sales.

He told the PA news agency: “It was really positive to see the return of growth for fashion.

“We have seen that back in a really strong position, having seen the pandemic weigh down on it somewhat.

“Beauty and wellness products have also seen a really strong period recently as customers start to see some return to normality.”

The group’s fashion and sportswear category saw sales over Christmas rise by 17.7% against pre-pandemic levels.

Very said it saw “good stock availability” throughout the period after boosting its shopping capacity, with shipments arriving into the Port of Liverpool and being transported by rail to its fulfilment centre near Derby.

On Tuesday, the retailer also announced the appointment of former Walmart executive Dirk Van den Berghe as its non-executive chairman.

Mr Van den Berghe said: “It is a privilege to become the chair of The Very Group.

“The business has transformed into a digital leader in the UK and Ireland, and is ideally positioned to benefit from increasing consumer demand for both online shopping and flexible payments.”

Mr Birch said the appointment of the new chairman will put the firm in a strong position and strengthen its corporate governance.

It comes as the company considers a potential stock market float, which the chief executive said is still among a number of potential options for the business.

