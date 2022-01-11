Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK Christmas supermarket sales exceed expectations to reach £7.1bn in two weeks

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 10:41 am
Christmas sales were up in Britain’s supermarkets (Rui Vieira/PA)
Christmas sales were up in Britain's supermarkets (Rui Vieira/PA)

UK supermarket sales exceeded all expectations in the fortnight leading up to Christmas as excited shoppers spent £7.1 billion on food for festivities, figures show.

The till total exceeds previous forecasts from NielsenIQ analysts, who predicted sales would reach £6.8 billion, up from £6.7 billion in 2020.

Moreover, Britons spent £14 billion on Christmas food and drink over the 12 weeks prior to December 25 – up 9.4% on 2020 and 14.5% on 2019 – as consumers prepared for a day with family and friends after the previous year’s Covid-restricted celebrations.

The impressive growth held up against strong results from 2020, when sales increased by 8% in anticipation of a full lockdown from January 4 2021.

A surge in snacking and party food was accompanied by sales of soft drinks up 9.4% on 2020, fresh trifle up 8% and fresh sausage rolls up 7%.

Sales for chocolate confectionery were up 8%, with UK shoppers spending an estimated £380 million on the treats.

However, shoppers sought alternatives to traditional festive food as well, sending sales of fresh oriental ready meals up 20% and vegetarian burgers up 19%.

M&S was the fastest growing food retailer over the 12-week period with sales up 9.4%, while Lidl (8.5%) and Aldi (4.8%) both benefited from an accelerated new store opening programme.

NielsenIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, Mike Watkins, said: “Omnichannel purchasing, shopping around, and entertaining at home were the big shopping trends over the festive period.

“All retailers had more shoppers than this time last year and most had more visits, even if spend per visit was a little lower at just over £21.

“Shoppers were willing to buy the extra Christmas indulgences and temporarily put aside their concerns about the rising cost of living.

“Looking ahead, consumers are facing significantly higher energy, travel and other household costs so it’s likely that shoppers will look to make savings on their weekly food shop by managing budgets.

“We may see them buying what they need when they need it, wasting less fresh food, and steering clear of unnecessary cupboard stocking.

“This would give added momentum to the return of the little and more often macro trend we are anticipating as we hopefully leave behind the pandemic shopping behaviour in the new year.”

