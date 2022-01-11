Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shoe Zone returns to profit after shutting stores

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 11:01 am
Shoe Zone has swung back to profit (Shoe Zone/PA)
Shoe Zone has swung back to profit for the past year after shuttering loss-making stores.

The discount shoe retailer saw shares shoot higher on Tuesday morning after it hailed recovering sales and profitability following the impact of the pandemic.

The company posted £9.5 million pre-tax profits for the year to October, swinging from a £14.6 million loss a year earlier.

It came after the group closed around 50 unprofitable stores during the year, bringing its portfolio to 410 sites.

Shoe Zone told shareholders it has also been boosted by the opening of new “big box and hybrid” format stores from its original smaller formats.

It said the move has seen the business relocate to better locations and enable the firm to stock a greater range of styles.

The company currently has 51 “big box” larger format stores and plans to expand this to 100 sites.

Sales at the retailer over the year dipped by 2.8% to £119.1 million after it was affected by lengthy periods of enforced closures.

It said the closures were partly offset by a jump in digital revenues, which leapt to £30.5 million from £19.3 million in the previous year.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the retailer, said: “Shoe Zone had a very successful year due to the incredible hard work of our teams, by reducing costs, reducing non-essential capital expenditure, continuing to accelerate investment in our digital business alongside improving and streamlining operations.

“The decision to invest in our digital infrastructure and operations has led to significant growth in online sales over the last 12 months, giving us the going to continue investing in our people and our shoehub platform.

“We aim to increase drop ship partners, market places, exclusive products, brands and plan to introduce additional payment and delivery options to enhance customer experience.”

Shares in the company rose by 18.6% to 140p in early trading.

