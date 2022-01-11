Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monzo relaunches £5 refer-a-friend bonus

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 3:57 pm
The payments are now accessible to all Monzo account holders (Monzo/PA)
Monzo has reinstated a referral bonus for people who sign up their friends to the challenger bank more than two years after it was scrapped.

The bank has been gradually rolling out the referral payments to its users over the past month, and they are now accessible to all Monzo account holders.

“We know how much our customers love using Monzo and the experience of doing so with friends, through features like bill splitting and shared tabs,” the bank said.

“The average customer has 30 friends using Monzo and now we’re letting them invite even more to explore the benefits.”

The referral bonus gives £5 to both the customer and to the new friend who they manage to sign up.

Monzo had introduced the system several years ago, but discontinued it in 2019 when the bank was facing financial pressure.

The bank said it wanted to “moderate” its growing number of users, This Is Money reported at the time.

It had paid out around half a million pounds in two months before scrapping the bonuses.

The decision came as the rapidly growing company needed to shore up its finances.

In 2021, for the second time in two years, Monzo’s auditor warned that it might not be able to continue operating as a going concern.

The bank reported a £130 million loss for the year to February 2021, an increase of £16 million from a year earlier.

