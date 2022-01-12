Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunelm ups profit outlook but warns of price rises as costs jump

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 12:41 pm
Dunelm said record Christmas trading will help annual profits beat expectations (PA)

Home furnishings chain Dunelm has said record Christmas trading is set to help annual profits beat expectations, but cautioned over price hikes.

The group said it rung up sales of £407 million in the festive quarter to December 25 – up 13% on a year earlier and 26% higher when compared with 2019, before the pandemic struck.

It saw online sales double in the quarter on a two-year basis, but also hailed “particularly encouraging growth” in its 176 stores.

Dunelm said the strong sales and profit margins have put it on track for a 25% leap in first half pre-tax profits to around £140 million, while it also said the full-year outlook is now “materially” better than expected.

But it became the latest retailer to caution over moves to increase price tags to offset rising costs.

It said the group will look to hike prices “where appropriate” as it battles to offset rising commodity and freight costs.

Dunelm will also look to mitigate inflation by working with suppliers and managing the mix of products across price bands.

Shares in the firm lifted 5% as investors focused on the profits cheer.

Dunelm said it saw sales growth across nearly all its product categories, with a particularly strong showing from furniture ranges.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive of Dunelm, said: “Whilst there are several macro uncertainties to be navigated, we feel well placed to continue to deliver profitable growth across all channels and grow market share.”

Retail analysts at Peel Hunt said Dunelm is a “business on form”.

They added: “The customer proposition continues to resonate strongly with consumers, reflecting strong range curation, value credentials and accelerating digital capabilities.”

