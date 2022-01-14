Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
E.ON apologises for sending customers free socks during energy crisis

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 2:53 pm
Gas bills are set to soar from the start of April (Rui Vieira/PA)

Energy company E.ON has apologised for sending socks as presents to customers as a way to help them keep warm ahead of a massive spike in energy prices.

The company shipped a free pair of polyester socks to 30,000 households it supplies with energy, the Daily Mail reported.

The customers had reportedly engaged with one of E.ON’s energy saving campaigns last year and the socks were there to encourage them to continue to save energy.

But E.ON said it should not have gone ahead with the plan in light of major price rises that are about to hit millions of households.

“If you recently received a pair of socks from us, we would like to say we are incredibly sorry for how we have made some people feel,” the company said.

“In light of the seriousness of current challenges that many people are facing, this mailing should have been stopped and we are sorry.”

The apology comes just days after rival energy firm Ovo said it was sorry for giving customers advice on how to save energy.

In an email to customers, Ovo dished out normal advice like putting on a jumper, but also more uncommon remedies such as eating lentils or ginger or cuddling up to pets.

The Government has just a few weeks before Ofgem announces its new price cap.

Experts expect that the price of energy will soar by more than 50% to around £2,000 for the average household.

It could remove around £700 from the pockets of struggling families across the country at a time when prices are also going up in shops.

Ofgem will set the new price cap in early February before it comes into force on April 1.

The Government and energy companies have been in talks to decide how to offset the price hike.

Many are advocating a cut to VAT but that will save households less than £100 each.

Some energy companies want the Government to back loans worth £20 billion, arguing this will let the sector smooth the price hike so it does not hit customers all at once.

Another suggestion is to increase the amount that is available for people under the Warm Home Discount Scheme, and expand eligibility.

