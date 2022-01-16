Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former city minister Lord Myners dies aged 73

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 4:39 pm
Lord Myners was appointed financial services secretary in 2008 (PA)
Lord Myners was appointed financial services secretary in 2008 (PA)

Lord Myners, who led some of the UK’s best-known businesses and helped shape Gordon Brown’s response to the 2008 financial crisis as his city minister, has died at the age of 73.

The crossbench peer died in the early hours of Sunday, according to Edelman UK, where he served as chairman.

In a statement distributed by the communications giant, his five children said that he “passed away peacefully” at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Lord Myners was born in 1948 and was brought up by his adoptive parents, a butcher and a hairdresser, in Cornwall.

After a stint as a London secondary school teacher and financial journalist at the Daily Telegraph, he launched his extensive finance career at the investment bank NM Rothschild, later growing his reputation in the industry as chief executive and then chair of fund manager Gartmore.

He worked his way up to other prominent chairing positions, including at Marks & Spencer, the Guardian Media Group, Land Securities and Tate art galleries.

He also held directorships of companies including NatWest, Coutts & Co, Lloyds of London, the Bank of New York and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, as well as a membership of the Court of the Bank of England.

Small and medium business breakfast meeting
Lord Myners was a Treasury minister in Gordon Brown’s government (PA Archive)

Former prime minister Gordon Brown appointed him financial services secretary in 2008, with the task of managing the national response to the banking crisis.

At the same time he was elevated to the House of Lords as Lord Myners of Truro, in the County of Cornwall, and later became a crossbench peer.

The statement from his family said: “With great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved father Lord Paul Myners (1948-2022).

“He passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning (Sunday Jan 16) at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital.

“He will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever.”

Edelman EMEA’s president and chief executive Ed Williams said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lord Myners, Edelman’s UK chairman.

“He made a huge contribution to the development and success of the firm over his tenure.

“There are few people who bring such depth of knowledge and experience from the top of both the private and public sector, and Paul always did so with a strong social and moral conscience.

“He also brought fun and laughter and was able to move effortlessly from PLCs to pop culture.”

