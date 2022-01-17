Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Most professional workers unhappy with their pay, study suggests

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 12:45 am
Undated file photo of money (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Undated file photo of money (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Three out of five professional workers are unhappy with their pay, a new study suggests.

Jobs site CV-Library said its survey of 1,500 employees found that lawyers, teachers and new graduates were those most disappointed with their salaries.

Just over half of respondents said they had never tried to negotiate higher pay, despite not feeling happy with what they were earning.

Reasons included not wanting to risk losing their job or appear to be too “pushy”, although some felt they did not know how to negotiate.

CV-Library said pay was increasing in many sectors as firms struggle to recruit staff, especially in hospitality, marketing and computing.

This shift is already being reflected in the 2022 jobs market, with average salaries on the rise in 16 sectors in January 2022 so far, compared with January 2021.

Lee Biggins, chief executive of CV-Library said: “When the pandemic first struck, businesses held all the power and competition for top jobs was tougher than ever.

“However, in the last few months, we have seen this power shift back in favour of candidates and the year-on-year salary increases we are seeing across many industries already in 2022, substantiates this.

“Candidates should feel able to negotiate on salary without fear of losing out on an exciting opportunity.”

