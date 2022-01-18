Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

THG shares fall again amid caution over 2022

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:01 am
Embattled online retail giant and technology group THG has cautioned over a more challenging start to 2022 amid soaring commodity prices and without last year’s boost from lockdown.
Embattled online retail giant and technology group THG has cautioned over a more challenging start to 2022 amid soaring commodity prices and without last year’s boost from lockdown.

Embattled online retail giant and technology group THG has cautioned over a more challenging start to 2022 amid soaring commodity prices and without last year’s boost from lockdown.

The Manchester-based company, previously called The Hut Group, saw under-pressure shares fall by a further 8% as it also warned over lower-than-expected profit margins for 2021 due to currency movements and rising costs.

THG said it expects sales growth to slow to between 22% and 25% over 2022, down from 37.9% in 2021, as it comes up against tough comparisons from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, as well as record commodity prices and the knock-on effect on its nutrition division.

The more cautious outlook overshadowed figures showing the group’s highest-ever annual sales of £2.2 billion thanks to “significant growth” over the festive season.

It comes after a torrid past few months for THG, which saw a shares sell-off last autumn because of concerns about its corporate governance and the value of its platform business, Ingenuity.

The group – which is behind brands such as LookFantastic and Myprotein – held a capital markets day in October and sought to soothe investor worries, but it backfired as the company’s value crashed by 35% that afternoon.

It has since hired recruitment firm Russell Reynolds to find an independent non-executive chairman as part of plans to move the firm to a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

And founder, chief executive and chairman, Matthew Moulding, has said he would relinquish his golden share shareholder structure, which stopped it from being included on London’s FTSE indices.

But the assurances have failed to prevent THG losing more than 75% of its stock market value over the past year.

Its latest update showed fourth-quarter sales jumped 29.7% year-on-year to £711.7 million, with all divisions seeing robust growth.

It said it dispatched more than one million units a day at peak periods over Christmas.

The group said foreign exchange changes are set to leave underlying profit margins lower than forecast, though it expects this to recover over the year as investment in automation and new client wins offset cost pressures.

Mr Moulding said: “Despite challenging conditions, we have scaled revenue and expanded our business model, particularly THG Ingenuity, well ahead of expectations given at our IPO 16 months ago.”

He added: “The new year has started well, and we remain confident in delivering our strategic growth plans during 2022 and beyond.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]