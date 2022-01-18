Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Technology tycoon facing extradition begins latest stage of legal battle

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 11:13 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 2:47 pm
Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over the sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011. PA/Yui Mok
A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has begun the latest stage of a legal battle.

Mike Lynch has mounted a High Court challenge to a decision made by a judge during extradition proceedings.

A High Court judge is considering the argument at a hearing in London.

Mr Justice Swift heard how, in July, a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and said Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether he should be extradited.

Ms Patel subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if she could have until March 2022 to make the decision.

Judge Snow refused her application and said she should make a decision before Christmas.

Mr Lynch has challenged that ruling by Judge Snow and wants a High Court judge to overturn it.

Alex Bailin QC, who is leading Mr Lynch’s legal team, told Mr Justice Swift that Judge Snow’s decision was “irrational”.

US authorities have accused Mr Lynch of being involved in a multibillion-dollar fraud in America over the sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard in 2011 for 11 billion dollars (£8.5 billion), which resulted in “colossal financial losses” for the US firm.

They claim that he deliberately overstated the value of his business, which specialised in software to sort through large data sets.

Mr Lynch denies all charges against him.

Ms Patel wants to consider another judge’s ruling, in a separate High Court case involving Mr Lynch, before making an extradition decision.

Lawyers told Mr Justice Swift how that ruling – by Mr Justice Hildyard – was imminent.

Mr Justice Hildyard began overseeing a High Court trial in London more than two years ago.

Hewlett-Packard sued Mr Lynch, and Autonomy’s former chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain, for around five billion dollars (£3.8 billion) over its purchase of Autonomy in 2011.

The technology giant claimed Mr Lynch “committed a deliberate fraud over a sustained period of time” to artificially inflate Autonomy’s value, which it says forced it to announce an 8.8 billion dollar (£6.7 billion) write-down of the firm’s worth just over a year after its acquisition.

Mr Lynch argued Hewlett-Packard was trying to make him “a scapegoat for their failures”.

Mr Bailin told Mr Justice Swift that the issue was “significant”.

“The Secretary of State for the Home Department wishes to consider a very important civil judgment which is due imminently,” he said.

“She wants to consider that, when decided, whether or not to extradite the claimant.

“The civil judgment relates to the very same fraud allegations as are in the US case.”

He said Judge Snow’s ruling was “unlawful in public law terms” and “irrational”.

Mr Bailin said lawyers representing the US government opposed Mr Lynch’s claim.

He told Mr Justice Swift: “The Secretary of State must be master of her own domain.

“In my submission, what the judge did was to encroach on her territory.”

He said the US Government argued that the likely delay was “disproportionate” to any “conceivable relevance” the civil court judgment could have.

Mark Summers QC, who led the US government legal team, said there had historically been problems with delays to extradition.

He said the “statutory perspective” meant a home secretary was “constrained by time”.

Mr Summers said Judge Snow was entitled to question the reasoning behind any delay sought.

He said the evidence in the civil case had been concluded two years ago and had not led to US authorities bringing further charges.

Mr Summers said Judge Snow’s decision was “entirely correct”.

“The judge’s decision was sound,” he told Mr Justice Swift. “It was right.

“It cannot be vitiated by any conceivable public law error.”

Mr Justice Swift said he would deliver a ruling on a date to be fixed.

