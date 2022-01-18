Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
InterContinental Hotels chief quits after nine years

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 1:03 pm
(Chris Ison/PA)
(Chris Ison/PA)

Patrick Cescau, the chairman of InterContinental Hotels, has announced he will quit the business later this year.

The former chief executive of Unilever will stand down at the end of August and will be replaced by Deanna Oppenheimer after nine years with the business.

The pair were both on the board of Tesco between 2012 and 2015 during the supermarket’s accounting scandal. Mr Cescau stepped down in 2015 and Ms Oppenheimer will leave Tesco this year.

Patrick Cescau
Patrick Cescau (Marcus Lyon/IHG/PA)

Mr Cescau has been chairman of IHG, which includes the Holiday Inn chain, since 2013 and took home £384,000 in fees last year as the company navigated its way through the pandemic which saw bookings plunge as holidays were cancelled.

He started his career with consumer goods group Unilever in 1973, working his way up to chief executive between 2005 and 2008.

He has also been a non-executive at Pearson and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG).

Ms Oppenheimer, who is based in the US, will start the new role on September 1 and is currently non-executive chairwoman of Hargreaves Lansdown, where she was paid £334,500 last year.

Deanna Oppenheimer (Tesco/PA)

She also sits on the board of the Thomson Reuters Corporation and was previously a non-executive at Whitbread, Worldpay and AXA, among others.

Before venturing into the non-executive circuit, she was chief operating officer at Barclays for the UK business, followed by senior roles in its European and global high street banking divisions.

Mr Cescau said: “I feel honoured to have overseen the growth of IHG over the past nine years and take great pride in the board’s leadership through the pandemic, where we have prioritised doing the right thing by all of our stakeholders. I am confident that I leave IHG in a strong position for growth.”

Ms Oppenheimer said: “I am delighted to be joining the IHG board and to have the opportunity to work with (chief executive) Keith (Barr) and his executive committee to ensure that IHG’s strategic priorities and responsible business goals continue to be delivered successfully.”

