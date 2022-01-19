Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Pensions dashboards should have interactive features, says ABI

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 11:41 am
The Government and regulators are expected to consult on pensions dashboards regulations in the coming weeks (Luciana Guerra/PA)
The Government and regulators are expected to consult on pensions dashboards regulations in the coming weeks (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Pensions dashboards should have interactive features to meet younger people’s digital needs, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The ABI commissioned research which found that seven in 10 working people would like dashboards to be interactive.

The industry has been working on dashboards which will allow people to see all their pensions in one place for several years.

Younger people were more likely than those of retirement age to want options which are not just “read-only”, including using modelling tools to see what would happen if they adjust how much they contribute to their pension.

The Government and regulators are expected to consult on pensions dashboards regulations in the coming weeks.

Yvonne Braun, director of long-term savings at the ABI, said: “Our new research is clear: pensions dashboards will be very popular. But most people want to be able to actively engage with their pensions on dashboards, rather than use a read-only, static website.

“To ensure dashboards can truly empower people to engage with their pension savings, they must offer interactive features.

“Dashboard providers have to be able to innovate to meet the needs of younger age groups, and the legislation and the regulatory regime must allow for this.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Boosting people’s enthusiasm has long been the holy grail of a pensions industry eager to get people to engage more with their retirement savings.

“This research shows dashboards have the potential to do this, but it is important to get the design right.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “Pensions dashboards will revolutionise how savers of all ages access their pension information, by allowing them to see what they have in their various pensions – including their State Pension – at the touch of a smartphone screen, at any time they choose.

“This will put the saver in control, transforming how consumers think and plan for their retirement.”

