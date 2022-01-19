Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK has around 2,000 ‘Isa millionaires’, figures show

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 7:03 am
The UK has around 2,000 ‘Isa millionaires’, sitting on pots worth an average of £1,412,000, HM Revenue and Customs figures show (Nick Ansell/PA)
The UK has around 2,000 ‘Isa millionaires’, sitting on pots worth an average of £1,412,000, HM Revenue and Customs figures show (Nick Ansell/PA)

The UK has around 2,000 “Isa millionaires”, sitting on pots worth an average £1,412,000, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures show.

Within the total, around 60 investors hold pots amounting to more than £3 million, according to the data obtained by InvestingReviews.co.uk.

And about 80 pots were valued at £2 million-plus.

InvestingReviews.co.uk released the figures following a series of freedom of information (FOI) requests to HMRC, which gave its most recent data, showing Isa account values in 2019.

The average pot in the £3 million-plus bracket was found to be just over £6 million – meaning some savers are likely to be sitting on significantly bigger sums.

InvestingReviews.co.uk believes the Isa millionaires to be stocks and shares holders.

Stocks and shares often perform more strongly over the longer term than leaving money in cash, although the value of investments can go down as well as up.

Savers’ money held in Isas is ringfenced from the taxman, for as long as it remains within the Isa “wrapper”.

The annual Isa allowance has increased significantly over the years and currently stands at £20,000.

Investors starting from scratch now could expect to reach millionaires’ row in around 22 years by making maximum use of their annual allowance, assuming a compounded 7% annual return, Investing.Reviews.co.uk said.

Isa season, when providers launch a range of new deals, traditionally takes place in the run-up to the next tax year (April 6).

Simon Jones, chief executive of InvestingReviews.co.uk, said: “As Isa season takes off, this data will focus minds on what can be achieved through patient investing.

“Hats off to all those canny investors who have grown their pots to £6 million-plus.

“They will be raking in almost half a million pounds a year in tax-free cash, while anyone who did so without the Isa wrapper will be getting a spanking from the taxman.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]