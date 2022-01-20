Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wickes’ says ‘Do It For Me’ business hit by December Covid surge

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 11:01 am
Wickes said increased Covid disruption and self-isolation impacted sales in December (Wickes/PA)
Wickes has revealed that the increased spread of Covid-19 and higher numbers of self-isolating staff impacted sales in December.

The home improvement retailer saw shares dip after it told shareholders that its Do It For Me business, which pays traders to complete home improvements, was hit by “a higher incidence of Covid disruption and self-isolation ahead of the holiday period”.

The retailer said this arm of the business had seen strong sales across October and November as it highlighted an overall “resilient” showing during the final quarter of 2021.

Wickes reported that total like-for-like sales dipped 5% over the fourth quarter compared with the same period in 2020, but were still 14% of pre-pandemic levels.

It said that its core DIY business was buoyed by a “strong performance in local trade” over the three month period, as home renovations continued to bolster order books for tradespeople.

The group said like-for-like sales across last year were up 13.3% on 2020.

Wickes added that its recently refitted stores performed well over the year and laid out plans for further refits in 2022.

David Wood, chief executive officer of Wickes, said the company is “mindful of the external environment” amid continued supply and cost pressure but stressed that it looks to the future “with confidence”. 

He said: “Wickes has performed very well during 2021, testament to the appeal of our customer offer and our ongoing focus on price leadership.

“We believe that our service-led and digitally-enabled proposition leaves us well placed within a highly attractive home improvement market.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their hard work and support as we continue to help the nation feel house proud.”

Shares in the company were 0.9% lower at 217p.

