Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Cost of living rising for two-thirds of UK adults’

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 11:31 am
Two-thirds of UK adults saw their cost of living jump over the past month as energy bills soared and price rises filtered down to supermarket shelves, a poll found (Aaron Chown/PA)
Two-thirds of UK adults saw their cost of living jump over the past month as energy bills soared and price rises filtered down to supermarket shelves, a poll found (Aaron Chown/PA)

Two-thirds of UK adults have seen their cost of living jump over the past month as energy bills soared and price rises filtered down to supermarket shelves.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that 66% of adults surveyed saw their cost of living increase.

Its report also showed the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on UK businesses last month, with the highest proportion of firms reporting falling monthly turnover since the height of the first lockdown in April 2020.

The ONS said VAT returns revealed a net 6% of firms suffered declining sales in December.

Its household survey found that of those who saw their cost of living rise, 87% of people reported increasing food shop prices, while 79% cited rising energy bills.

The poll – carried out between January 6 to 16 – showed nearly three-quarters (71%) said increases in the price of fuel had also driven up the cost of living.

It comes after official figures on Wednesday showed that inflation soared to a near 30-year high of 5.4% in December.

The leap came as households faced surging food prices on top of sky-high energy and fuel bills.

Experts have warned that the cost-of-living squeeze will get even tighter over the next few months as gas and electricity tariffs are expected to rise by around 50% in April.

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% last month as it said inflation would hit 6% in the spring – and more increases are expected to rein in rising prices.

The ONS figures showed there was some respite for the battered hospitality sector in the face of the Omicron wave, with a rise in the number of restaurant-goers in the UK.

It estimated a 5 percentage point rise in UK seated diners over the week to January 17, to 93% of the level in the equivalent week of 2020.

This compares with just 88% of 2020 levels seen in the previous week, with cancellations rife across the sector.

The ONS also said that retail shopper numbers were up 2% in the week to January 15.

So-called footfall numbers were 79% of the level seen in the equivalent week of 2019, it added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal