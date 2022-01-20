Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

BT customers face 9% price hike as cost-of-living squeeze continues

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 7:27 pm
A BT home hub (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A BT home hub (Andrew Matthews/PA)

BT has announced a price hike of more than 9% from the end of March for most customers, as the cost-of-living squeeze continues to be felt.

The telecoms giant said those affected will end up paying an extra £3.50 a month – or £42 annually – on average for phone and broadband bills.

However, financially vulnerable households and those on certain packages, including BT Home Essentials and BT Basic, will be exempt.

The move follows a dramatic increase in data usage over the past few years, the company said in a statement.

It comes after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed two thirds of UK adults have seen their cost of living jump over the past month.

Some 66% of people surveyed had been hit by increases including steeper energy bills and rising food prices, according to the ONS.

Nick Lane, BT’s managing director for consumer services, said: “Price rises are never popular, but are sometimes a necessary part of business, if we’re to keep up with the rising costs we face.”

Working from home, online education and increased TV streaming have increased demands on the company’s network, with a 90% rise in broadband usage since 2018, and a 79% increase on mobile phones since 2019, he said.

BT changed how it raised bills around two years ago, introducing a system of one increase a year at the end of every March.

The hike this year will be 3.9% plus inflation, as measured by the consumer price index to reflect “rising costs to the business”, according to BT.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

Inflation soared to 5.4% last month, its highest rate since March 1992, as households faced surging food prices on top of sky-high energy and fuel bills.

Experts have warned that the cost of living will continue to climb over the next few months as gas and electricity tariffs are expected to rise by around 50% in April.

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% last month as it said inflation would hit 6% in the spring – and more increases are expected to rein in rising prices.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal