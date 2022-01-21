Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

M&C Saatchi confirms accounting scandal probe ends

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 8:03 am
The FCA has dropped an investigation into an accounting scandal at M&C Saatchi (FCA/PA)
The FCA has dropped an investigation into an accounting scandal at M&C Saatchi (FCA/PA)

Advertising agency M&C Saatchi has revealed the financial watchdog has dropped an investigation into the company over an accounting scandal.

M&C Saatchi, which found fame working for the Conservative Party in the 1990s, first uncovered accounting irregularities in 2019.

It led to the launch of an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in January 2020 after accountants at PwC conducted an external review, saying M&C would take an £11.6 million hit.

Two profit warnings followed but the company said the matter has finally been put to rest.

M&C Saatchi said: “The company is pleased to report that the Financial Conduct Authority has notified the company that its investigation of the company, first announced in January 2020, is being closed and that no enforcement action will be taken against the company by it.”

Bosses added they had a strong end to the year and expect pre-tax profits to be “materially ahead” of previous expectations.

Dividends will return as a result and the start of 2022 has seen “major client wins”, it added.

M&C Saatchi was founded in 1995 by brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi, after they walked out of Saatchi & Saatchi following a spat with investors.

Maurice Saatchi also quit M&C Saatchi in December 2019 during the uncovering of the accounting scandal along with three independent directors in an alleged dispute over reforms the company wanted to make.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal