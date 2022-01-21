Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan exits £3bn race for Playtech

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 10:25 am
Irish millionaire Eddie Jordan pulled out of his bid for Playtech (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan has pulled out of the multibillion-pound race to buy software company Playtech, reportedly worried that his bid would be scuppered by a group of investors.

JKO Play, a company set up by Mr Jordan to buy London-listed Playtech, confirmed reports that it was backing out of the race.

On Thursday the Financial Times reported that JKO was worried that a group of Asian investors who have built up a 27% shareholding in Playtech could block its bid.

JKO had made an attempt to muscle into a deal which had already been agreed between Playtech and an Australian company.

Gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure bid 3.7 billion US dollars (£2.7 billion) for Playtech back in October.

The deal was accepted by Playtech’s board, and on Friday the company, which is part of the FTSE 250, reiterated its support for the Aristocrat deal.

There will be a vote on February 2.

However Playtech said it had an unusually bad idea of how its shareholders feel about the potential deal.

“The board continues to seek engagement with all of its shareholders regarding the Aristocrat offer.

“However, a number of material investors have not to date engaged meaningfully about their views on the Aristocrat offer, including certain investors that have disclosed or taken material positions in the company following the announcement of the Aristocrat offer.

“The absence of customary levels of engagement means that the board is approaching the court and general meetings without a clear understanding of whether these shareholders are supportive of the Aristocrat offer.

JKO is the second suitor to pull out of the race for Playtech after Hong Kong asset manager Gopher Investments dropped its interest in November.

