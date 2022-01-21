Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Plea to Government to take urgent action to deal with energy crisis

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 5:43 pm
A smart meter on a gas hob (Yui Mok/PA)
Business groups have urged the Government to take urgent action to deal with the energy crisis.

They wrote to the Chancellor asking him to act “decisively” to support consumers with spiralling bills and help business manage inflated costs.

They said: “In doing so the Government can set the conditions for a more resilient and competitive energy system that can underpin the UK’s transition to net zero in the years ahead.

“By acting now, Government and business can mitigate against the economic impacts that high wholesale energy prices for a sustained period will have.

“Failure to do so could see years of higher bills, rising inflation and further increases to business costs.

The Chancellor with his red box (Victoria Jones/PA)
“Businesses too have been hit by steep rises in their energy bills, with further increases likely as existing fixed tariff contracts come to an end.

“The scale of the crisis has left companies with little protection while they face dealing with soaring wage, shipping and tax costs.

“Small and medium sized businesses are the most at risk.

“Many companies will be left with little other choice than to pass costs onto their customers, adding further inflationary pressure.”

They said small businesses faced the same barriers as consumers when it comes to energy but do not enjoy the same protections.

The five groups, the British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, the Federation of Small Business, the Institute of Directors and Make UK, said businesses were likely to be faced with further costs as existing fixed tariff contracts come to an end.

