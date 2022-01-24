Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travelodge to recruit 600 staff across its hotels

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:03 am
Travelodge is recruitment 600 more staff (Travelodge/PA)
Hotel chain Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill 600 jobs ranging from managers to receptionists.

The roles are spread across its 582 UK hotels as well as at its headquarters in Thame, Oxfordshire.

Travelodge said it believes the trend for more “staycation” holidays in the UK will continue, giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

The company has an in-house management development programme, which has helped thousands of entry-level staff climb the career ladder, and offers flexible working hours around the school run to attract parents.

The 600 jobs are full- and part-time, including managers, bar staff, cleaners and receptionists, and head office roles in finance, marketing, computing and sales.

The company is also recruiting more maintenance engineers to join its field team.

Travelodge chief executive Craig Bonnars said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a new career change.

“Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities.”

