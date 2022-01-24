Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Banknote printer De La Rue in profit warning over Covid impact

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 7:41 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 8:57 am
De La Rue profit warning. (Chris Ison / PA)
Banknote printer De La Rue has warned that profits will be below expectations due to ongoing supply chain shortages, sending shares down nearly 30% in early trading.

The company, which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the globe, said the increased costs of raw materials, energy costs and disruption caused by Covid-19 have “become more pronounced”.

There have also been staff issues due to the latest variants, meaning underlying operating profits are now expected to be between £36 million and £40 million, compared with expectations of £45 million to £37 million from the City.

Chief executive Clive Vacher told the PA news agency that factories in the UK and Malta had been particularly badly hit by the rise in infections.

He said: “The spikes in absences have looked very similar to the spikes we’ve seen in the general population across the pandemic.

“We saw a big hit from Delta at our Sri Lanka factory and Omicron in Malta and the UK.”

The boss added that commodity prices for raw materials used in production have also increased, particularly on goods that can only be bought at so-called spot prices.

He said: “Ink and paper isn’t a big problem because we can buy it at fixed prices, but anything that is a spot price is harder because the prices can be quite volatile.”

Mr Vacher was keen to stress that despite the profit warning, the company was on the right path with its turnaround plans, pointing out that the business was close to going bust before he arrived nearly two and a half years ago.

“Even though it’s a disappointing set of results it’s still indicative of a fundamentally different business from the one I inherited when I arrived.”

Turnaround plans include putting more focus on printing money, capitalising on a trend of governments to shift towards polymer banknotes and offering stronger security features.

De La Rue explained that it flagged rising costs in November at the firm’s half-year results, but they had subsequently become worse.

It said: “Since then, the significant headwinds, primarily relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, have become more pronounced.

“The Omicron and Delta variants have caused substantially increased employee absences in our manufacturing facilities globally, which will result in lower total operational output for the full year.

“More recently, the group has also been affected by supply chain shortages in chips and other process raw materials and has experienced a degree of supply chain cost inflation.”

