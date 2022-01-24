Getir to create 6,000 jobs this year as UK expansion continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rapid grocery delivery firm Getir has revealed plans to create 6,000 more jobs in the UK this year as it continues to dramatically expand across the country.

The Turkey-based start-up has grown to cover 20 towns and cities across the UK with 4,000 staff after launching in London last January.

It comes amid a boom in online grocery delivery start-ups, which has also seen rapid growth for a handful of rivals including Gorillas and GoPuff.

Getir said on Monday that it expects to create thousands more jobs to employ around 10,000 people – who it said will be employees and paid the real living wage – by the end of 2022.

The move is part of a £100 million investment into the UK market which has already seen it launch in locations including Manchester, Liverpool and Portsmouth.

On Monday, Getir opened its latest UK site in Wolverhampton.

Turancan Salur, regional general manager for Getir, said: “2021 was an extremely successful year for Getir as we began our global expansion.

“There is no better city to launch international expansion from than London, due to its worldwide status and welcoming, cosmopolitan and diverse nature.

“From only five stores when we opened a year ago, we now serve our customers from 115 stores which has created thousands of jobs – all from the area surrounding our stores.

“We have beaten all expectations for 2021 and plan to go even further this year; if there is demand out there, we’ll be ready to serve it.”

The company expanded in November with the takeover of UK rival Weezy and its 700-strong workforce.