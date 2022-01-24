Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Getir to create 6,000 jobs this year as UK expansion continues

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:45 pm
Getir is to expand across the UK, creating thousands more jobs (Getir/PA)
Getir is to expand across the UK, creating thousands more jobs (Getir/PA)

Rapid grocery delivery firm Getir has revealed plans to create 6,000 more jobs in the UK this year as it continues to dramatically expand across the country.

The Turkey-based start-up has grown to cover 20 towns and cities across the UK with 4,000 staff after launching in London last January.

It comes amid a boom in online grocery delivery start-ups, which has also seen rapid growth for a handful of rivals including Gorillas and GoPuff.

Getir said on Monday that it expects to create thousands more jobs to employ around 10,000 people – who it said will be employees and paid the real living wage – by the end of 2022.

The move is part of a £100 million investment into the UK market which has already seen it launch in locations including Manchester, Liverpool and Portsmouth.

On Monday, Getir opened its latest UK site in Wolverhampton.

Turancan Salur, regional general manager for Getir, said: “2021 was an extremely successful year for Getir as we began our global expansion.

“There is no better city to launch international expansion from than London, due to its worldwide status and welcoming, cosmopolitan and diverse nature.

“From only five stores when we opened a year ago, we now serve our customers from 115 stores which has created thousands of jobs – all from the area surrounding our stores.

“We have beaten all expectations for 2021 and plan to go even further this year; if there is demand out there, we’ll be ready to serve it.”

The company expanded in November with the takeover of UK rival Weezy and its 700-strong workforce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal