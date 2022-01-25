Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Unilever slashing 1,500 jobs worldwide under restructure

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 9:25 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 9:45 am
Around 1,500 management jobs globally are being cut at consumer goods giant Unilever as part of a group-wide overhaul (Chris Radburn/PA)
Around 1,500 jobs globally are being cut at consumer goods giant Unilever as part of a group-wide overhaul.

The Marmite-to-Dove soap maker is planning to axe around 15% of senior management roles and 5% of more junior management roles under a restructure to create five business divisions.

It said the jobs will go across the UK and its worldwide operations by the end of the year, but did not give a breakdown of where the cuts will be made.

Unilever, which employs around 149,000 staff worldwide, stressed that factory teams are not expected to be impacted by the changes.

The company employs more than 6,000 people across the UK and Ireland.

Alan Jope, chief executive of Unilever, said: “Our new organisational model has been developed over the last year and is designed to continue the step-up we are seeing in the performance of our business.

“Moving to five category-focused Business Groups will enable us to be more responsive to consumer and channel trends, with crystal-clear accountability for delivery.”

Details of the job cuts comes as Unilever faces growing pressure from investors over an ill-fated £50 billion takeover approach for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare arm.

It abandoned its pursuit after GSK rebuffed the advances for undervaluing the division and following a sharp fall in Unilever’s share price on news of the approach.

A group of major asset managers and shareholders investors, backed by Share Action, slammed Unilever last week, while it was also heavily criticised by leading fund manager Terry Smith.

The saga then took another turn when it emerged on Monday that New York-based activist hedge fund Trian Partners, run by billionaire Nelson Peltz, had built up a stake in Unilever ramping up pressure on the group’s bosses.

Unilever said last week it would reveal details of a reorganisation by the end of January.

The plans will see it organised around five units, beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream.

It announced a raft of leadership changes for the new divisions, which will take place in April.

Consultations on the wider job losses have also been launched.

